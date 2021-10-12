CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

Freeze Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ TO 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID. * WHEN...From 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ to 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Estimated snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 inches have fallen so far; 6 to 12 inches near South Pass. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected through the afternoon. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, including over South Pass. Mountain recreation is not recommended.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially on US 16 over Powder River Pass. Mountain recreation is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest south of US Highway 16, with totals tapering off to just a few inches over the north end of the range near Medicine Wheel and Bald Mountain.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, including along I-25, US 20/26 west of Casper, and Wyoming Boulevard. Wet or slushy roads during the day may become very slick and snow covered toward sunset.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Casper Mountain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 22:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING Light snow will continue, but additional snow accumulations will be minor. Thus the winter storm warning will be allowed to expire at 11 PM.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Casper Mountain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Casper Mountain. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow, with accumulations 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult through Wind River Canyon, especially through the morning commute.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 22:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING Light snow will continue, but additional snow accumulations will be minor. Thus the winter storm warning will be allowed to expire at 11 PM.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Snow will continue to decrease across the area this evening with little additional accumulation. Accordingly, the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around one foot in the southern Absaroka Range. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Wind River Mountains West. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Mountain recreation is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest at the south end of the Absaroka Range, while totals may only reach a few inches toward the Montana state line. The heaviest amounts on the west slopes of the Wind River Mountains will be over the south, and along the Divide above 10000 feet.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 22:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING Light snow will continue, but additional snow accumulations will be minor. Thus the winter storm warning will be allowed to expire at 11 PM.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT ABOVE 9000 FEET * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches above 9000 feet through the evening. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy to snowpacked road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Las Marias, Maricao by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 18:36:00 Expires: 2021-10-19 20:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Las Marias; Maricao FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR LAS MARIAS AND MARICAO Flood waters continue to recede and the heavy rains have ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any remaining road closures and allow time for rivers and small streams to return to normal levels during the next few hours.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Snow will continue to decrease across the area this evening with little additional accumulation. Accordingly, the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, North Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; North Laramie Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the lower elevations of Converse County with 8 to 14 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northern Trinity WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds gusting from 40 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lander Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lander Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON Precipitation is ending, with light snow south of Lander. No additional impacts are expected, so the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 19:39:00 Expires: 2021-10-19 21:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads especially during the night. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sabana Grande; Yauco The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Sabana Grande in Puerto Rico Yauco in Puerto Rico * Until 815 PM AST. * At 639 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain continues across the advisory area and rivers and streams remain at high levels. This will cause excessive runoff and lead to urban and small stream flooding. Estimated rainfall amounts between 1 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen.
ENVIRONMENT

