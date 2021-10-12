Freeze Warning issued for Canyonlands, Natural Bridges, Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; Southeast Utah FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Southeast Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0