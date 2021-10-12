CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, UT

Freeze Warning issued for Canyonlands, Natural Bridges, Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; Southeast Utah FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Southeast Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially on US 16 over Powder River Pass. Mountain recreation is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest south of US Highway 16, with totals tapering off to just a few inches over the north end of the range near Medicine Wheel and Bald Mountain.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Casper Mountain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Casper Mountain. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Estimated snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 inches have fallen so far; 6 to 12 inches near South Pass. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected through the afternoon. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, including over South Pass. Mountain recreation is not recommended.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northern Trinity WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds gusting from 40 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
San Juan County, UT
Uintah County, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow, with accumulations 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult through Wind River Canyon, especially through the morning commute.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 22:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING Light snow will continue, but additional snow accumulations will be minor. Thus the winter storm warning will be allowed to expire at 11 PM.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 22:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING Light snow will continue, but additional snow accumulations will be minor. Thus the winter storm warning will be allowed to expire at 11 PM.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 22:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Pennington Co Plains .A storm system will move quickly across the region late today and tonight, exiting Wednesday morning. Snow will continue to develop this afternoon and early evening across northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills, with rain changing to snow across the western South Dakota plains tonight. Snowfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected across southern portions of northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills, with locally higher amounts possible. Elsewhere, amounts of 1 to 4 inches are generally expected. Some higher amounts are possible across areas to the east and southeast of the Black Hills where a heavier band or two of snowfall could develop late tonight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts are likely across at least the higher elevations of Jackson and Bennett counties. * WHERE...Bennett County, Jackson County and the Pennington County Plains. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around one foot in the southern Absaroka Range. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Wind River Mountains West. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Mountain recreation is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest at the south end of the Absaroka Range, while totals may only reach a few inches toward the Montana state line. The heaviest amounts on the west slopes of the Wind River Mountains will be over the south, and along the Divide above 10000 feet.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Casper Mountain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 22:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING Light snow will continue, but additional snow accumulations will be minor. Thus the winter storm warning will be allowed to expire at 11 PM.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills .A storm system will move quickly across the region late today and tonight, exiting Wednesday morning. Snow will continue to develop this afternoon and early evening across northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills, with rain changing to snow across the western South Dakota plains tonight. Snowfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected across southern portions of northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills, with locally higher amounts possible. Elsewhere, amounts of 1 to 4 inches are generally expected. Some higher amounts are possible across areas to the east and southeast of the Black Hills where a heavier band or two of snowfall could develop late tonight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...The Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Northern Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, Extreme Eastern Klamath County and Lake County including Highway 31 near Summer Lake. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including Halloween decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drought-stressed trees will be more vulnerable to wind damage. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 19:39:00 Expires: 2021-10-19 21:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads especially during the night. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sabana Grande; Yauco The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Sabana Grande in Puerto Rico Yauco in Puerto Rico * Until 815 PM AST. * At 639 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain continues across the advisory area and rivers and streams remain at high levels. This will cause excessive runoff and lead to urban and small stream flooding. Estimated rainfall amounts between 1 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Lajas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 18:36:00 Expires: 2021-10-19 20:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and remain alert to ponded water on roadways and in poor drainage areas. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Lajas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico Lajas in Puerto Rico * Until 730 PM AST. * At 536 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch will remain possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-22 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until early Friday morning. * At 7:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Snow will continue to decrease across the area this evening with little additional accumulation. Accordingly, the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 20:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Wet snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations from 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, Extreme Eastern Klamath County and Lake County including Highway 31 near Summer Lake. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including Halloween decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drought-stressed trees will be more vulnerable to wind damage. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA

