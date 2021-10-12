Freeze Warning issued for Canyonlands, Natural Bridges, Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 22:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Pennington Co Plains .A storm system will move quickly across the region late today and tonight, exiting Wednesday morning. Snow will continue to develop this afternoon and early evening across northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills, with rain changing to snow across the western South Dakota plains tonight. Snowfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected across southern portions of northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills, with locally higher amounts possible. Elsewhere, amounts of 1 to 4 inches are generally expected. Some higher amounts are possible across areas to the east and southeast of the Black Hills where a heavier band or two of snowfall could develop late tonight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts are likely across at least the higher elevations of Jackson and Bennett counties. * WHERE...Bennett County, Jackson County and the Pennington County Plains. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

BENNETT COUNTY, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO