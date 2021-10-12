Event Preview: Top Gun Lone Star Invitational… First Year Event is “Small & Intimate” But Loaded with Talented Teams

Robb Behymer knows how to run an event. The owner and founder of Top Gun Events started off with his first event, Top Gun Invitational, close to 10 years ago and by the end of 2021 will have produced 32 tourneys including high-profile ones such as the flagship Top Gun Invitational (held annually in June), the PGF Regional Championship (July) and the PGF Qualifier (end of October); note that all Top Gun Events are PGF-sanctioned.