CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Petito was strangled

Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue told reporters today that the autopsy of the body of Gabby Petito has revealed that the 22-year-old was murdered by strangulation. Blue said that due to Wyoming state statutes, very limited information about the autopsy could be released beyond the manner and cause of death.

jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Another grizzly relocated

After consultation with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated an adult male grizzly bear on October 10th. The bear was captured while attempting to mitigate conflicts associated with livestock feed on private lands west of Meeteetse. Because the bear was not the individual responsible for the conflicts, the decision was made to relocate the bear to the Carter Mountain area approximately 18 miles southwest of Cody. The decision to relocate the bear was made as it is not considered a threat to human safety.
MEETEETSE, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Snake River Ranch honored

The owners of the Snake River Ranch in Jackson Hole are among seven landowners from across the state were recognized by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department with the 2021 Landowner of the Year awards. The Hauge, Laughlin and Resor Families operate the largest deeded ranch in the valley. Now...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

New rescue communication channel debuts

Wyoming search and rescue personnel conduct an average of more than 300 missions annually across the state for those who become lost or stranded. The most common missions involve searches for people who were hunting, hiking, snowmobiling, skiing/snowboarding, or they were motor vehicle related. Although several of the people rescued were from out of state, a higher number of them were Wyoming residents.
POLITICS
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone search scales back

Yellowstone National Park is scaling back search and recovery efforts for 74-year-old Kim Crumbo of Ogden, Utah. The search for Crumbo has continued for nearly three weeks using helicopters, boats, sonar technology and ground crews. Crumbo and his brother Mark O’Neill, from Chimacum, Washington, were reported overdue by a family...
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzly encounter sends woman to jail

A 25-year-old Illinois woman has pleaded guilty to willfully remaining, approaching and photographing a bear resulting in her being bluff charged. The video of the incident was widely publicized. Samantha Dehring appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs on October 6th for her change of plea and sentencing hearing. She was sentenced to four days in custody, one-year unsupervised probation, and ordered to pay $2040 in fines, including a $1,000 fine, a $1,000 community service payment to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, a $30 court processing fee and a $10 assessment.
ANIMALS
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone kidnapper faces life in prison

A man who had been employed in Yellowstone National Park is facing life in prison for holding another man at knifepoint in the park last week. Gregory Toth was charged this week in federal court with assault with a deadly weapon and with kidnapping. Both charges are felonies, and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzly attack near Cody

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Wyoming Game and Fish Department are currently investigating a grizzly bear attack on Saturday outside Cody. The attack occurred about 7:30 am approximately five miles from the highway. The unidentified victim rode out to the trailhead with the rest of his hunting party...
CODY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Man charged for illegal hunting

A man who told wildlife investigators he lived in Cora, Wyoming did not spend enough time in Wyoming to qualify for many years of obtaining resident deer and elk licenses here. Consequently, Craig Hunt of Morgan, Utah was charged September 16th with 21 high misdemeanor counts of swearing in false statements for many years to Wyoming Game and Fish that he was a Cora resident.
CORA, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Dna
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzly study begins in GTNP

The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will begin trapping grizzlies in Grand Teton National Park Monday and continue their efforts through the month. The project is part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Trained professionals...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Body found at base of Teton Pass

The body of a Houston, Texas man missing since August 20th has apparently been found. Teton County Search & Rescue conducted a search for 46-year-old Robert ‘Bob’ Lowery at the base of Teton Pass yesterday. After four hours of searching on foot, a team with a search dog located a body fitting Lowery’s description on a steep, timbered slope.
TETON, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone death was from hypothermia

An autopsy has been completed on 67-year-old Mark O’Neill whose body was found on the east shore of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park on September 20th. The autopsy determined the cause of death was hypothermia. O’Neill, from Chimacum, Washington, along with his half-brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, from Ogden, Utah,...
OGDEN, UT
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone search continues

Yellowstone National Park searchers moved from searching to recovery efforts Friday after they failed to locate 74-year-old Kim Crumbo at Shoshone Lake. Through the week, crews swept all the trails in the area, searched the entire Shoshone Lake shoreline by boat and gridded the open water by helicopter but were unable to locate Crumbo. On Friday, crews from the National Park Service’s Submerged Resources Center began using sonar equipment to detect clues in the water. However, park search crews continue to search for Crumbo by foot and boat, with assistance from Grand Teton National Park’s interagency helicopter. Recovery efforts will continue for the next several days as conditions warrant. The body of Crumbo’s half-brother Mark O’Neill from Chimacum, Washington was found Monday near their campsite on the east shore of the lake along with fishing gear, a canoe, paddle, PFD and other personal belongings. This incident remains under investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Jackson Hole Radio

Arrest warrant issued for Laundrie

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming has issued a warrant for the arrest of Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabrielle Petito who was found dead at the Spread Creek dispersed campground in Bridger-Teton National Forest Sunday. Laundrie and Petito were traveling to western National Parks in a van converted for camping when the 22-year-old disappeared. The search continues for Laundrie who returned home without her with no explanation. Then on September 14th, he disappeared without a trace.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Moose attacks on bike path

A Wilson resident was injured by a bull moose around 7:15 am Friday morning while reportedly walking his dog on the bike path northeast of the Wilson Elementary School. The man said he noticed the bull moose approximately 50 yards away and his dog remained at his side when the bull decided to charge and knocked him down. The unnamed man was admitted to the hospital for his injuries.
WILSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Body found in Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park search and rescue crews reported they located the body of Chimacum, Washington Resident Mark O’Neill along the east shore of Shoshone Lake Monday. The 67-year-old O’Neill and his half-brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, from Ogden, Utah, were reported overdue from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake Sunday by a family member.
OGDEN, UT
Jackson Hole Radio

National Guard to aid hospitals

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has called approximately 95 Soldiers and Airmen to state active-duty orders, assigned to hospital locations at 24 different sites within 17 Wyoming cities including Jackson. Wyoming’s hospitals have sought additional support to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in hospitalized patients. There are approximately 200 people with COVID-19 in Wyoming hospitals today, which is near the peak number the state has seen during the pandemic.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
689
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

 http://jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy