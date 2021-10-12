Petito was strangled

Yellowstone National Park searchers moved from searching to recovery efforts Friday after they failed to locate 74-year-old Kim Crumbo at Shoshone Lake. Through the week, crews swept all the trails in the area, searched the entire Shoshone Lake shoreline by boat and gridded the open water by helicopter but were unable to locate Crumbo. On Friday, crews from the National Park Service’s Submerged Resources Center began using sonar equipment to detect clues in the water. However, park search crews continue to search for Crumbo by foot and boat, with assistance from Grand Teton National Park’s interagency helicopter. Recovery efforts will continue for the next several days as conditions warrant. The body of Crumbo’s half-brother Mark O’Neill from Chimacum, Washington was found Monday near their campsite on the east shore of the lake along with fishing gear, a canoe, paddle, PFD and other personal belongings. This incident remains under investigation.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 DAYS AGO