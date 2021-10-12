SEC Weekly Honors: Sarah Thompson, Danny Kovac, Juan Celya-Hernandez Lead Awards

The SEC announced its weekly swimming and diving awards on Tuesday. Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Danny Kovac, Missouri. Missouri’s Danny Kovac, a senior from Fort Collins, Colo., won four individual events between the SMU Classic and the Show-Me Showdown. At SMU, Kovac posted the fastest time in the nation in the 100 fly (45.77), the second fastest time in the nation in the 50 free (19.83) and the third fastest time in the nation in the 200 fly (1:43.06) while also being a part of the winning 200 free relay (1:19.45/19.65). At the Show-Me Showdown, he took first place in the 100 fly (46.46) and the 100 breaststroke (53.55) with the seventh best time in the nation.