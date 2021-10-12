New city builder Against the Storm to arrive on Early Access next week
Last year, developer Eremite Games announced its first PC game in the form of Against the Storm, a “roguelite city builder with beavers, lizards, and everlasting rain.” A recent release date trailer shown during gamescom 2021 revealed that the game would make its way to the Epic Games Store on October 18. That remains the case less than a week before the release date, but the trailer did not mention that Against the Storm will specifically come to Early Access on that date. Eremite Games plans to release the game on Steam and GOG sometime next year.www.pcinvasion.com
