By now, you’ve likely read hundreds, if not thousands, of stories about telehealth and its precipitous rise sparked by the pandemic. While telehealth usage has dipped from its peak in April 2020, overall utilization is still 38 times higher than before the pandemic. The numbers lend credence to the numerous benefits touted throughout the public health emergency, most notably serving as a vital lifeline for high-risk patients, reducing the risk of exposure for staff, alleviating patient demand on facilities, and more. The reality is that telehealth has solidified itself as a permanent fixture within our healthcare system.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO