Markets

What is the Biggest Market Risk?

kitco.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuest(s): Michele Schneider Managing Director MarketGauge Group. Oil prices have surged this year, up more than 60 percent in 2021. For the first time since 2014, oil is trading at more than $80 a barrel. It’s possibile...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

kitco.com

Apollo Consolidated now has two suitors, stock jumps

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Gold Road offer was announced today by Apollo. Apollo is an Australian-based gold exploration company. It holds...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Mixed outlook with gold bulls heavily reliant on $ weakness

The rallies in gold and silver on Wednesday were very impressive, especially with the dollar not making a fresh low for the week. However, it should be noted that the Dollar Index did make a new low for the week overnight and hit its lowest level since September 28. It is also possible that inflationary dialogue from legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones prompted buying of both gold and silver yesterday. According to Jones, the Fed needs to act now, or it is possible that inflation sentiment will become unanchored and that if the Fed gets behind the inflation curve it could result in surging inflation. Jones also suggested that if the Fed gets caught removing the punch bowl too late, they may be forced to act much more aggressively than they would have liked. Jones also suggested he sees Bitcoin as a viable instrument and suggested that it has won the near-term battle with gold as an inflation hedge. On the other hand, the dollar looks vulnerable to lower action ahead. The US daily infection count registered its lowest weekday infection rate since July 20 on Monday, which result in even more flight to quality premium being removed from the greenback. Given all the fits and starts of the gold market and its inability to build on gains, it needs to prove itself a hot commodity with the trade above $1,802. Silver looks significantly more powerful on its charts than gold. While silver will likely see support from a softer dollar and higher gold prices, it could also rally without assistance from those markets, as it could find support from its role as a classic physical commodity facing increased demand. On the other hand, it should be noted that silver ETF holdings have seen significant outflows recently in the face of significant futures price gains.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Silver is ready to make a move, watch this level

Guest(s): Jim Luorio Managing director of TJM Institutional Services. Silver has been "dead money" for the past six months, but its fortune is about to change with the precious metal's fundamentals pointing to a breakout towards $35, said Jim Iuorio, TJM Institutional Services managing director. Disclaimer: The content on this...
MARKETS
The Drum

IPA Bellwether: marketers see biggest boost to budgets in 4 years

Marketers have cause for optimism with budgets having increased to their highest level in four years and ad spend expected to grow sharply in 2022, according to the latest Bellwether report. The IPA’s quarterly survey of 300 UK marketing professionals has revealed a net balance +12.8% of companies upping their...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Toronto futures inch up on stronger bullion, inflation data in focus

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by stronger gold prices, while investors awaited inflation data later in the day for cues on the domestic economy. December futures on the SP/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET. Spot gold gained...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Inflation data in Europe points to some kind of stabilization

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In this latest report, the ONS report said the largest upward contribution to the September 2021 CPIH 12-month...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Back in February, Zillow’s stock was trading at an all-time high of $212. On Monday, it finished the day perilously close to its 52-week low, closing at $85.46. The fairly steady eight-month decline comes despite...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold price should be at $10k right now, dollar collapse coming

Guest(s): Lawrence Lepard Managing General Partner, Equity Management Associates. A monetary system collapse is coming, and the trigger will be raging inflation, said Lawrence Lepard, Equity Management Associates managing partner. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc....
BUSINESS
thebalance.com

What Is a Risk-Free Asset?

A risk-free asset is an investment that’s considered to have a precisely known return. U.S. Treasury bonds are often considered risk-free assets. Because they are backed by the federal government, investors typically have confidence that these bonds will reach their maturity, rather than causing them to lose money due to the bondholder defaulting.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

What is a Risk Budget?

Risk budgeting is an asset allocation methodology that builds a portfolio around the idea that there is a finite limit of risk that an investor should take. In a sense it is similar to the idea that a prudent consumer should set monthly spending limits and will have to live within his or her means.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Market update: Risk off sentiment dominates

Risk off sentiment dominated the Asian part of the session & European bourses are also set to open lower. GER30 and UK100 futures currently down -0.6%. US futures are posting losses of -0.3 to -0.4% as markets fret about rising yields, the spike in oil prices and stagflation risks amid ongoing supply chain constraints that are increasingly keeping a lid on the manufacturing outlook.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Is Stagflation a Serious Market Risk?

Stagflation: that ghoul from the era of shag carpet and disco balls. It's something that hasn't been seriously discussed in economics circles since the late 1970s. But today, with inflation pushing multidecade highs and company after company reporting that results might end up being disappointing over the next several quarters due to rising labor and materials costs, stagflation is a real topic of concern again.
BUSINESS

