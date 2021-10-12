CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mad Men's Jon Hamm on his favourite places in the world

By Francesca Babb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Most recent trips over the pandemic have been work adjacent, but the last “fun” trip I did was, weirdly, to Yellow Springs, Ohio, which is where comedian Dave Chappelle lives. It’s a two-stop-light town but it’s got a really nice antiques shop, a couple of cute restaurants and good ice cream. I got to see some of Dave’s Summer Camp shows. I’m filming in Boston at the moment, then we do two days in Rome, and after that, my girlfriend and I are going to spend two weeks going around Italy. Ischia, Calabria, Amalfi...’

