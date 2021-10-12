BamaNews: What’s next for Alabama after Texas A&M loss? Best & worst case scenarios for Tide
Welcome to BAMANEWS, a new AL.com show with Simone Eli and Patrick Greenfield where we discuss & debate everything going on with Alabama Football. Top-ranked Alabama went down Saturday night deep in the heart of Texas in a shocker that had Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada looking like Joe Burrow. Still though, even with just one SEC loss, the Crimson Tide controls it’s own destiny. What’s next for the Tide as they move towards Mississippi State?www.al.com
