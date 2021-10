FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman was arrested and charged Tuesday in the death of her two-year-old son. Kiara Johnson, 22, is charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death, felony neglect resulting in serious bodily injury and felony neglect that endangers the dependent according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. She is also charged with felony possession of a narcotic drug.