What lowered qualifying offer means for Cubs, Sox

 7 days ago
Major League Baseball has set the qualifying offer for free agents this offseason at $18.4 million, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney — a $500K decrease from last offseason. Teams can extend the qualifying offer, a one-year deal worth the average of MLB’s 125 highest-paid players, to their free agents. If the player turns it down, the team receives draft compensation.

Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Buster Olney
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Scott Boras
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

