Venezuelan international airport to accept Bitcoin payments: Report

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major international airport in Venezuela is reportedly preparing to start accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) as payment for tickets and other services. Simón Bolívar International Airport is working to enable cryptocurrency payments to comply with local industry standards, regional news agency El Siglo reported on Sunday. Also known as Maiquetia, the airport is located in downtown Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

www.investing.com

investing.com

Crypto remittances see adoption, but volatility may be a deal breaker

Cryptocurrency adoption has been growing for a number of reasons. In emerging markets, research suggests crypto remittances are a factor, although some argue that the idea of using cryptocurrencies for these transactions is nothing more than a purist’s dream. The CEO of cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform BitMEX, Alexander Höptner, predicted...
KREX

Bitcoin tops $66,000, sets record as crypto goes mainstream

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin stormed above $66,000 for the first time on Wednesday, riding a wave of excitement about how the financial establishment is increasingly accepting the digital currency’s rise. One Bitcoin was valued at $66,096, as of 4:15 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier climbing as high as $66,974.77. The digital currency has roared back after […]
mediafeed.org

What companies accept Dogecoin and other cryptos as payment

Dogecoin is not the most valuable cryptocurrency (that would be Bitcoin) or the one with a fast-growing financial sector growing on top of it (that would be Ethereum), but it certainly punches above its weight when it comes to attention from enthusiasts and the general public. Named for the adorable Shiba-Inu meme, Dogecoin has become something like the fast of the latest burst of enthusiasm for cryptocurrency.
CoinTelegraph

Subsidiary of Mexican airline Volaris to accept Bitcoin payments

As a result of El Salvador’s mainstream Bitcoin (BTC) adoption, Volaris El Salvador, a local subsidiary of budget Mexican airline Volaris, will accept Bitcoin as payment. The Bitcoin move comes a month after Salvadoran aviation authorities gave Volaris’ local subsidiary permission to operate in the country. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele...
theblockcrypto.com

Midwest Tungsten to accept bitcoin through OpenNode partnership

Good news for folks looking to swap coins for cubes. Midwest Tungsten, the metals supplier that's become an on-ramp to the tungsten market for the growing community of tungsten cube-crazed cryptocurrency enthusiasts, is planning to accept cryptocurrency, The Block has learned. Last week, CoinDesk reported that Midwest Tungsten had seen...
cryptopolitan.com

Plastic surgery center accepts cryptocurrency as payment method

• Georgia Plastic will accept various types of cryptocurrency and stablecoins. • The aesthetic agency hopes to increase its list of international clients with payment in cryptos. Recently Georgia Plastic, an agency dedicated to cosmetic surgery in Atlanta-Georgia, announced that it would accept crypto as payment. The agency consolidated its...
investing.com

Volaris in El Salvador set to accept bitcoin

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - Low-cost airline Volaris will accept bitcoin in El Salvador, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said Tuesday. "This allows us to increase the offering of flights for Salvadorans, in addition to being the first airline in the world to accept bitcoin and of course Chivo wallet," Bukele said in comments at a Volaris event shared on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) by the official account for the president's office.
KREX

As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in

NEW YORK (AP) — Love cryptocurrencies or hate the very idea of them, they’re becoming more mainstream by the day. Cryptocurrencies have surged so much that their total value has reached nearly $2.5 trillion, rivaling the world’s most valuable company, Apple, and have amassed more than 200 million users. At that size, it’s simply too […]
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $111.97M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $111,966,629 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xa59e84f0b7afd006a6ab61974f4c4df7f7d259f1. $111,966,629 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe31d2d6c037762ebb9437513fbdae2df8390ed4e. Why it matters:...
dailyhodl.com

One Altcoin Will Outperform Solana, Binance Coin, Cardano, Ethereum and Bitcoin This Cycle, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

A widely followed analyst says that one crypto will manage to outperform Bitcoin (BTC) and four big-name altcoins during this bull cycle. The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Capo tells his 180,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin dominance, which is Bitcoin’s market cap compared to the rest of the crypto market, looks to be trending higher, but will likely hit a hard resistance at the 50.00 level.
Coinspeaker

BitPay Partnership with Wix: Wix Merchants Can Accept Crypto Payments

The BitPay integration will boost sales for Wix merchants while offering broader crypto payment options to customers. BitPay will facilitate payments in 12 different cryptocurrencies. On Tuesday, October 12, the world’s leading blockchain payments service provider BitPay announced its partnership with the popular SaaS platform Wix. The partnership aims at...
pymnts

thepaypers.com

Mode rolls out payments and Bitcoin rewards with THG

UK-based fintech Mode has launched Open Banking payments and Bitcoin rewards solution in partnership with ecommerce technology company THG. Originally scheduled for roll-out over the course of 12 months starting from the end of Q3 2021, Mode’s integration into THG has been accelerated and Mode can be found on all THG brands at checkout. THG brands include Lookfantastic, Myprotein and The-Hut.com.
ambcrypto.com

