CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau Opens Up About Round With Tiger Woods

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2018, Bryson DeChambeau went through a practice round at Torrey Pines alongside Tiger Woods. During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, he opened up about that experience. “This is probably the most nervous I’ve ever been on the golf course my entire life,” DeChambeau said, via Golf.com. “More...

thespun.com

Comments / 1

Related
Tennis World Usa

Phil Mickelson and "Stupid is as stupid does"

Phil Mickelson more realistic than the king and - also - Bryson DeChambeau. Lefty takes head-on at the latest decision by the USGA and R&A that have restricted the use of certain drivers. Phil Mickelson, statements. "Stupid is as stupid does", tweets Mickelson using Forrest Gump to hit the two...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter takes to Instagram to announce he's GOING AFTER Bryson DeChambeau

Ian Poulter has taken to social media to jokingly call out Bryson DeChambeau. Poulter, 45, posted an image on his Instagram stories with his numbers after bombing some drives in his most recent practice session. By his own admission Poulter is getting on a bit but that doesn't stop him...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
USA Today

The feud continues: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka will square off in the next 'Match'

During a resounding American victory at the Ryder Cup, Bryson DeChambeau hinted there was more coming between him and Brooks Koepka, but didn't let on to what that might be. The fifth edition of The Match, the made-for-TV series presented by Turner Sports, will take place the day after Thanksgiving and will set new buddies Koepka and DeChambeau in a mano a mano competition in Las Vegas.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#The Full Send Podcast
golfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka & Bryson DeChambeau: A timeline of their "FROSTY" relationship

In case you've been living under a rock then you'll no doubt have seen Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka publicy airing their grievances against one another. But what you may not remember is their "feud" - which is apparently over now after they hugged it out at the Ryder Cup - far pre-dates the last year when the famous Koepka eye-roll interview went viral.
GOLF
GolfWRX

How Holywood star Chris Pratt helped Bryson DeChambeau deal with hecklers

It’s been an interesting summer for Bryson DeChambeau, who at last month’s Ryder Cup appeared to have won over any detractors with his sizzling display at Whistling Straits. However, before his performance in Wisconsin, Bryson was being hounded by hecklers at every event, primarily due to a feud with Brooks...
GOLF
CBS Sports

The Match: Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau showdown to headline golf event over Thanksgiving weekend

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will finally get the showdown all their chirping and antics have pointed toward for the last few months. Koepka and DeChambeau will square off in the fifth edition of The Match at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving, at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The event will again be broadcasted on TNT with simulcasts running across Turner platforms TBS, truTV and HLN.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Bryson DeChambeau Is Playing the Long Game, Literally and Figuratively

Distance has always been important on the PGA Tour, but how Bryson DeChambeau has committed to the long-drive philosophy seems to be shining a brighter spotlight on its importance than ever before. It’s obviously working for him, but is there a true distance revolution coming? DeChambeau, reigning long drive champion Kyle Berkshire and Brooks Koepka, among other PGA Tour pros, believe distance may never be viewed — or pursued — the same.
GOLF
Telegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's brutal workouts pose risk to next generation of golfers

Bryson DeChambeau should come with a health warning. It is time for the authorities – if not for the Incredible Bulk, himself – to flash up messages saying “do not try this at home”. I am not talking about golfers attempting to emulate DeChambeau’s 400-yard plus drives in their kitchens...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Meet Harry Hall, the PGA Tour pro who DRESSES just like Bryson DeChambeau

If you've never heard of Harry Hall before then you could be forgiven as he's been plying his trade on the Korn Ferry Tour. But now he's slowly emerging as the real deal and is well-placed at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on the PGA Tour this week. Going...
GOLF
Golf.com

7 things to know about Wynn Golf Club, the host course for Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau

Let’s get ready to rumble! Another heavyweight golf bout is on its way to Las Vegas, but this time around, the venue won’t be Shadow Creek. When brawny rivals Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau go head-to-head the day after Thanksgiving in the fifth edition of The Match, they’ll do so at Wynn Golf Club, behind the casino hotel of the same name. Like Shadow Creek, which hosted the first iteration of The Match, a $9-million extravaganza starring Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, the Wynn is an impeccably manicured Tom Fazio design that commands a hefty price tag. But unlike Shadow, it hasn’t been the backdrop for any recent high-profile televised events. If you’re thinking of playing the course — or just watching the event — here are seven fun facts to stuff into your trivia bank.
GOLF
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
242K+
Followers
40K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy