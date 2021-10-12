CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Week 6 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver wire adds, DFS plays, matchups that matter and more

By Heath Cummings
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a rule we preach patience with rookie wide receivers. It can take a while for them to figure things out in the NFL. Someone forgot to tell that to the 2021 class. Through Week 5 there are five rookie receivers in the top 50 of PPR scoring. That includes Kadarius Toney, who will be one of the top priorities on the waiver wire this week. But even that doesn't quite do this class justice.

