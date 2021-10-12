CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Exhausting Cynicism of Far Cry 6

By Garrett Martin
Paste Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new Far Cry out. There’s always a new Far Cry out. And even for a business as inherently cynical as entertainment, and as inherently cynical as big budget games, Far Cry is exceptionally cynical. What began as a tech showcase with a last-second, half-baked sci-fi story has become a biennial exercise in repetition, an endless cycle of the same chaos in a different jungle, the same appropriation of a different culture, the same game with just enough changes to give credulous preview writers something to fill their column inches with. Shoot, hunt, run through the jungle, all while trying to undermine a charismatic supervillain crafted out of cliches: it’s as formulaic as a Big Mac.

