Climate change is the 'single biggest health threat facing humanity,' WHO says

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a global call to arms, the World Health Organization described climate change as the “single biggest health threat facing humanity” in a new report. Millions of people are already feeling its effects — particularly those in low-income communities — prompting countless experts to demand that government officials and policymakers “act...

NBC Philadelphia

These Are the Countries Historically Responsible for the Climate Emergency

The U.S. — by some distance — is responsible for the largest share of CO2 emissions from 1850 through to the present day, according to analysis published Tuesday by research group Carbon Brief. The research comes less than a month before the start of a critically important U.N. climate summit,...
Kingsport Times-News

Climate change is the greatest threat to children

Some recent New York Times opinion pieces weighed in on current national political struggles as well as the long-standing global effort to halt dangerous climate change. On Sept. 30, David Brooks presented on “Why we need to spend $4 trillion,” reminding readers that “policy can change history” and arguing that the administration’s spending packages should be implemented. They would help end the feeling of economic abandonment by too many citizens, he argued, and the hopelessness and indignity of millions of parents “having to raise their children in poverty.” They would serve the moral and cultural purpose of conveying to all — not just affluent Americans and the most wealthy — that “you are at the center of our national vision.”
cvpost.org

At the Crossroads: World faces hard choices on climate change

A yellow-gray haze stains Midwestern skies. Fueled by years of drought and record-setting heat, smoke from the annual devastation of Western wildfires mixes with that from fires spreading across Wisconsin and Minnesota’s Northwoods. Tired of running on an indoor treadmill since May, a young man from Detroit joins his friends...
Phys.org

Report highlights opportunities to mitigate climate change to promote human health

A new report involving an Exeter expert shows how action to mitigate climate chance could promote human health. Professor Lora Fleming, of the University of Exeter's European Center for Environment and Human Health, is one of the authors of the joint Academy of Medical Sciences & Royal Society Working Group report "A healthy future: tackling change and health together."
Bay News 9

Climate Change: Impacts on public health

FLORIDA — Emergency preparedness in the face of a hurricane is a matter of life and death, especially for our most vulnerable. It’s something our experts say must come into sharp focus now that climatologists predict more powerful and frequent storms. “Older adults, particularly those who are in nursing homes...
NBC Los Angeles

Climate Change Poses Systemic Threat to Entire Economy, Biden Plan Warns

The roadmap accounts for how climate change will impact the companies people are invested in and aims to protect the savings of American families with retirement plans. The also identifies how agencies can strengthen the resilience of infrastructure in response to worsening climate disasters. The Biden administration unveiled on Friday...
chapman.edu

CANCELLED: GCI Presents: The Health Risks of Climate Change

Dr. Ebi is unable to present her talk today. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Climate change is affecting health safety and security everywhere, with injuries, illnesses, and deaths from climate-sensitive health outcomes associated with changes in weather patterns and related changes in our air, water, food, and environment. The largest health risks include the consequences of reduced food and water safety and security, and extreme weather and climate events. The health risks of climate change are projected to increase in the future, with the magnitude and pattern of impacts dependent on the timeliness and effectiveness of adaptation and mitigation efforts. While everyone is potentially affected, some populations are disproportionately vulnerable. Climate change can also disrupt provision of and access to health care, with consequences for human health. Proactive adaptation on multiple scales can increase preparedness to manage risks. There are potentially significant health benefits from policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; these benefits can offset most of the costs of mitigation while improving health.
etftrends.com

Global Health Workforce and WHO Urge Climate Change Action

The health of people is inextricably linked to the health of the planet, and there is now overwhelming proof of the direct link between climate change and health. In a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the call for urgent and immediate change is made as links between weather events, air pollution, and other climate change factors and adverse health effects on people are firmly established.
TheConversationCanada

Why we must embrace geoengineering and other technologies to stop the climate crisis

Recent adverse climate events — such as summer wildfires — have given Canadians something to worry about. Despite reports that most countries are not on track to meet their 2030 emissions targets to keep the Earth’s warming to within 1.5 C to 2 C, many continue to pin their hopes on fulfilling the goals of the Paris Agreement. Diplomacy aside, it’s time to do more than agree to cut emissions. Some scientists say an engineered climate recovery must be taken seriously, with aggressive and deliberate management strategies put in place. We need to cultivate citizen interest and government support for research...
Medscape News

Climate Change Is a 'Code Red' Health Emergency: Report

The impact of climate change on our health has become a "code red" situation, and international efforts to fight the pandemic may be missing opportunities to help the planet while helping ourselves, according to The Lancet Countdown's sixth annual report. The report summarizes the conclusions of researchers from 43 academic...
earth.com

The debate is over: humans caused climate change

According to a review of 88,125 climate-related studies, 99.9 percent of peer-reviewed articles agree that climate change is caused by humans. The literature was published from 2012 to November 2020. In 2013, a similar analysis found that 97 percent of studies published between 1991 and 2012 supported the idea that...
Arizona Mirror

If Black lives truly matter, then climate action must be taken immediately

Recent wildfires in Arizona and other western states are a reminder that Black communities are on the front lines of the climate crisis. A study by the University of Washington and the Nature Conservancy on wildfires concluded that Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous communities experience a 50% greater vulnerability to wildfires than other communities. This increased vulnerability […] The post If Black lives truly matter, then climate action must be taken immediately appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
eturbonews.com

Climate change is a threat to US financial stability

Financial Stability Oversight Council identifies climate change as an emerging and increasing threat to financial stability of the United States. Financial Stability Oversight Council releases report and recommendations on climate-related financial risk. Climate change is an emerging and increasing threat to America’s financial system that requires action. FSOC’s report and...
