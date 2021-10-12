Parents Furious After Two Students Wear Confederate Flags to School
A mother of a high schooler in Pennsylvania said her daughter was subjected to racial intimidation after two students showed up wearing Confederate flag clothing. As part of a themed celebration of homecoming, students were encouraged to wear red, white, and blue for “‘Merica Day” on Monday. A photo of the two students began circulating on social media that morning. By the afternoon, they were called to the office and made to change, the Norwin school district superintendent said.www.thedailybeast.com
