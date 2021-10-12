CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents Furious After Two Students Wear Confederate Flags to School

By AJ McDougall
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A mother of a high schooler in Pennsylvania said her daughter was subjected to racial intimidation after two students showed up wearing Confederate flag clothing. As part of a themed celebration of homecoming, students were encouraged to wear red, white, and blue for “‘Merica Day” on Monday. A photo of the two students began circulating on social media that morning. By the afternoon, they were called to the office and made to change, the Norwin school district superintendent said.

guest23
7d ago

non of anybodys business, blm, defund police shirts none of anyone's business, this is American, we have rights, if you don't like it walk away, don't look.

Reply(47)
241
Steve Conley
7d ago

I saw people in the 80s in high school wearing stuff like that and nobody batted an eye. Man things have changed a lot in 30 years.

Reply(63)
172
David Anderson
7d ago

these parents need to get over it, just because you have an opinion doesn't mean other people's need to abide by it. this is supposed to be a free country

Reply(22)
124
heraldsun.com

A girl wet herself in class. Her NC mom says a teacher violated the child’s human rights

A parent told the Durham school board Thursday night a teacher violated her daughter’s basic, human rights last month by not letting her use the bathroom. Shelecia Dixon said her 12-year-old daughter wet herself at Neal Middle School on Sept. 27 after a teacher refused to let students leave the sixth-grade classroom because of the class’s behavior with a substitute teacher the week before.
The Independent

New Jersey teacher accused of pulling off young student’s hijab

A New Jersey elementary school is under pressure to fire a teacher after she was accused of pulling off a young Muslim student’s hijab. Ibtihaj Muhammad, who according to NBC Philadelphia is the girl’s mother, described the alleged incident on Instagram. She says a teacher at the school, Seth Boyden Elementary in Maplewood, “forcibly removed” the second-grader’s headscarf in front of the rest of the class.
The Independent

‘My body is not a distraction’: Thirty pupils suspended for protesting school rules forcing girls to cover up

Thirty high school pupils in Oklahoma have been suspended after protesting against “sexist” dress codes that forced them to cover their midriffs and shoulders.The protest saw students at Mustang High School carrying signs with messages including “Dress codes are sexist”, “My body is not a distraction”, “Stop sexualising our bodies” and “I go to a school where the length of my shirt and shorts is more important than my education”.Though the school district’s dress code does not specifically mention gender, many of its provisions focus specifically on clothes more often worn by girls.As well as banning spiked jewellery, “gang...
blavity.com

North Carolina Teacher Resigns After Students Say She Told Them They Would Have Been Her 'Field Slaves'

A North Carolina teacher has resigned from her job at Winterville Charter Academy after a "racially insensitive" incident occurred during a school lesson. “She had them raise their hand during a constitutional lesson and reminded them that if it wasn’t for the Constitution, they would be her slaves. Her field slaves,” Kanisha Tillman said, recalling her child's story, WITN reported.
NBC News

Parents say Black students were beaten and spit on by white classmates

A group of parents is suing a Minnesota school system alleging that their Black children faced racist bullying and discrimination from students and staff, including racist slurs and physical attacks. One teacher allegedly cut off a student’s dreadlock and threw it in the trash, the parents say. Kali Proctor, Katelyn...
ABC13 Houston

Family says daughter's 2nd-grade teacher ripped hijab off her head in NJ school

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is expressing outrage after they say a teacher pulled the hijab off the head of a 7-year old Muslim girl. The mother of Sumayyah Wyatt's mother, Cassandra Wyatt, told our sister station WABC-TV that her daughter is no longer interested in wearing the Muslim garb after the incident at Seth Boyden Elementary School in Maplewood, a suburb about 15 miles west of New York City.
