NASCAR: New championship odds paint a clear picture
The NASCAR Cup Series championship odds heading into the penultimate round of the 2021 playoffs paint a clear picture, as the changes are few and far between. The round of 12 of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs came to a chaotic end on Sunday afternoon at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, with Kyle Larson winning the race and teammate Chase Elliott overcoming intentional contact (some would call it a “chickensh*t move”) from a bitter Kevin Harvick to advance to the round of 8 for the fifth straight season.beyondtheflag.com
Comments / 1