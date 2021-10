The attendance figures are in from August’s Illinois State Fair and they show a significant rebound. Like so many other summer fairs and festivals, the state fair had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it came back in a big way in 2021, with 472,000 people passing through the gates during its eleven-day run, the second-largest crowd ever to attend the annual summer expo in Springfield.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO