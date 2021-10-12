CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

New bus rapid transit line coming to Lake Street in 2024

By MinnPost staff
 7 days ago
BRT won’t exactly be right there. The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports: “Although delighted with his new house in Uptown, Alan Wiggs still misses the convenient access to light rail he enjoyed while living in downtown Minneapolis. … But come 2024, that will change when the B Line begins service. … The $65 million arterial bus-rapid transit line will connect Uptown with Union Depot, operating primarily along Lake Street in Minneapolis and Marshall and Selby avenues in St. Paul. … ‘I am very excited about the B Line,’ said Wiggs, a bank employee who doesn’t have a car. Now, visiting friends or going to shows in the Capitol City using public transportation is ‘time consuming.’”

