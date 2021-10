Every year at Thanksgiving, we wonder why we don’t eat turkey more often. That’s right, you turkey hating naysayers – around these parts we don’t swap our Thanksgiving turkey for ham or lasagna, we unabashedly love it. When cooked properly, turkey is juicy, flavorful, and just begging to be eaten cold out of the fridge in the middle of the night or slapped into a triple-decker leftovers sandwich. But what if there was no turkey? It looks like there might be a turkey shortage this year, but you don’t need to freak out, because we have a few solutions. Our mission...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO