Netflix has released the first trailer for Bruised, Halle Berry's directorial debut in which she also stars. Berry plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced mixed martial arts fighter who's left the sport and now works as a cleaner. Life gets a little more complicated, however, when her son who she gave up as an infant arrives on her doorstep. But when Jackie catches the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) while participating in an underground match, could her luck start to change? The new trailer makes it clear that this is her last chance to get her old life back and prove herself as a mother – no pressure, then.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO