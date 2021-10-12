CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Reason This London Chef Was Accused Of Plagiarism

By Erich Barganier
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Any home chef who has collected a ton of recipes over the years might dream about one day publishing a cookbook featuring some of their favorite meals. On paper, this task seems easy but the finer details cause problems for many. According to Grub Street, anyone looking to professionally publish a collection of recipes has to come to terms with the fact that they might have to promote the book themselves and they might need to spend a bunch of their own cash on financing the product. If you end up self-publishing, you might not find a good distribution flow and your beloved recipes might never make it to an audience.

The Independent

Michelin star chef faces criticism over plagiarism claims

A former Masterchef competitor and Michelin star-winning chef is facing accusations that she plagiarised recipes and personal anecdotes from a Singaporean cook. Elizabeth Haigh, who has Singaporean Chinese heritage, published her cookbook Makan in May, which received widespread praise from high-profile figures including Nigella Lawson. But New York-based Singaporean cook...
RECIPES
BBC

Masterchef: Elizabeth Haigh's book pulled after plagiarism claims

A cookbook by former MasterChef contestant Elizabeth Haigh has been pulled from circulation over claims she plagiarised the work of another chef. Fellow cook Sharon Wee claimed Haigh's book Makan "copied or paraphrased" recipes and anecdotes from her 2012 book, Cooking in a Nonya Kitchen. Both cookbooks draw on the...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Reason This London Restaurant's Curry Costs £2,000

According to STORED, London is one of the most diverse (and expensive) cities in the world. Of course, this means the city has its fair share of upscale restaurants, serving a variety of cuisines at high price points. We know that the royal family is a huge fan of Indian food, with Prince Charles himself raving about Brilliant Restaurant, located in Southall. Perhaps because it is a city of royals, London is also home to a restaurant that offered a £2,000 curry.
RESTAURANTS
Washington Post

Publisher pulls Singaporean cookbook ‘Makan’ amid plagiarism allegations

This summer, London-based chef Elizabeth Haigh’s new book, “Makan: Recipes from the Heart of Singapore,” looked to be one of the buzzier cooking titles of the year. Its publisher, Bloomsbury Absolute, was promoting it using a tout from celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, who gushed that she “wanted to cook everything in the book.”
RECIPES
Eater

London Chef Elizabeth Haigh’s Cookbook Withdrawn After Plagiarism Allegations

Update, Wednesday 13 October 10:00 a.m.: This article has been updated with a new statement from Elizabeth Haigh’s spokesperson. The worlds of London food and international cookbooks are rocking after far-reaching allegations of plagiarism by a highly regarded chef. Cookbook publisher Bloomsbury Absolute has withdrawn Makan, the debut cookbook by Mei Mei owner Elizabeth Haigh, after allegations of plagiarism from Sharon Wee, the author of Growing Up in a Nonya Kitchen, a cookbook memoir published by Marshall Cavendish in 2012.
RECIPES
Daily Mail

Little known author who accused chef Elizabeth Haigh of plagiarising her 2012 memoir cookbook gains thousands of new fans, with HER book now set to be re-printed - as publishers remain silent

A little known author who last weekend accused celebrated British Singapoean chef Elizabeth Haigh of plaigiarising her memoir cookbook has gained thousands of new fans - and is now set to re-publish her own out-of-print work. Sharon Wee, who lives in New York, published Growing up in a Nonya Kitchen...
RECIPES
Financial Times

The London chef sharpening his knives in Somerset

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. I’m being cooked lunch by Nicholas Balfe, co-owner of three of south London’s most popular restaurants: Salon in Brixton and Levan and Larry’s in Peckham. Except I’m not in London. I’m in Somerset, where Balfe has just relocated with his partner Natali, stepdaughter Frankie (nine) and daughters Ottaline (two) and newborn Marvie. “Don’t move house with a four-week-old”, is his slightly traumatised advice.
FOOD & DRINKS
