The Reason This London Chef Was Accused Of Plagiarism

If you recently logged onto Twitter, or whatever your social media of choice may be, there’s a good chance that you stumbled onto the phrase “Bad Art Friend”. Something with a name like that could have been about practically anything, but everyone talking about it seemed to be referring to very specific ideas. It all started when Boston-area writer Dawn Dorland donated a kidney to a stranger. She was bothered by her friend Sonya Larson’s silence on the topic. After discovering that Larson had written a short story about a woman who sold her kidney, she felt that her life had been plagiarized and reduced to how someone else viewed her actions. Larson stated that she had simply used Dorland’s kidney donation as an inspiration, but had created an entirely new character and situation from that (1).

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO