Logan County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Logan; Noble; Payne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Noble, north central Logan and west central Payne Counties through 345 PM CDT At 303 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Orlando, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Perry, Red Rock, Orlando, Sooner Lake, Lake Carl Blackwell and Ceres. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 172 and 198. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

