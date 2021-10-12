Wind Advisory issued for Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Oglala Lakota; Southern Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Visibility will be reduced at times due to snow showers. * WHERE...The Southern Foot Hills, the Custer County Plains, the Fall River County Plains and Oglala Lakota County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.