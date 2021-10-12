CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennett County, SD

High Wind Warning issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 08:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.

