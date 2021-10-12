Winter Storm Warning issued for Bowman, Golden Valley, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bowman; Golden Valley; Slope WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible across the elevated terrain along the Montana border. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Bowman, Golden Valley, and Slope Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Falling and blowing snow will reduce visibilities to near blizzard conditions at times. Snow covered roads will become slippery.