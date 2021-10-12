CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkins County, SD

Wind Advisory issued for Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 14:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Perkins; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Perkins County and Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.

alerts.weather.gov

#The Wind Advisory
