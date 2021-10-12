Winter Weather Advisory issued for Billings, Divide, McKenzie, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Billings; Divide; McKenzie; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Divide, McKenzie, Williams, and Billings Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will become hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. Falling and blowing snow will reduce visibilities.alerts.weather.gov
