Freeze Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ TO 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID. * WHEN...From 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ to 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.alerts.weather.gov
