CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens: 7 records that Lamar Jackson broke with his superhuman Week 5 performance

By Justin Fried
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens have one of the most special players in the NFL in Lamar Jackson. Every time Jackson steps foot on the gridiron he has a chance to make history. And on Monday, he did just that. Jackson put together likely the best game of his young NFL career...

ebonybird.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Writes Children's Book

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson flashes his skills on the gridiron each week. Now, he's showing off his writing skills. Jackson is the author of the upcoming children's book, "I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream!" Details of the release date have not been announced. More details...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Allison Kucharczyk Confesses How She Was Ousted From Her Seat In A Game Between Chargers And Ravens

A video posted by Allison Kucharczyk who is Issac Rochell’s wife went viral after the former spoke about how she was ousted from the stands at her husband’s game. Allison who goes by the name of Alisson Kuch on her social media channels took to Instagram to explain the entire incident where she had to face the wrath of the fans which was followed by an unexpected exit. Allison Kucharczyk posted on Instagram, “Hi, my name is Ally, and this is the story-time of how I got kicked out of my seat at my husband’s NFL game.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What John Harbaugh Asked Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens made a bold decision late in their Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens, leading 36-35 with 1:05 left and the Chiefs out of timeouts, decided to go for it on 4th and 1 at their own 43-yard line. “Lamar!” Harbaugh...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Rams#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s epic 3-word reaction to breaking Dan Marino record

In true Lamar Jackson way, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is not making a big deal out of breaking Dan Marino’s incredible record. After leading the Ravens to a huge 34-6 win over the streaking Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson officially broke Marino’s record for the most wins by a starting QB before turning 25 years old. The Baltimore superstar recorded his 35th career victory to claim the solo record.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baltimore Ravens Trade Rumors

No NFL team was hit harder by the injury bug this preseason than the Baltimore Ravens, who lost several key players – including multiple at the running back position – to injuries prior to the start of the year. John Harbaugh’s team is still going strong, though. Baltimore is 3-1...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Lamar Jackson Expressed Displeasure About Ravens’ Hard-Earner Victory

Lamar Jackson was seen content with the victory that the Baltimore Ravens secured over the Colts but it was supposed to be a cakewalk and not some dragged crawl down the by-lanes of hell. The Ravens QB expressed his unhappiness about the way the victory arrived, making it clear that they should be eyeing to play better in the next game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice with illness

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson cemented his status as a legitimate early-season Most Valuable Player candidate with his performance in guiding his team back to defeat the Indianapolis Colts this past Monday night and was later able to laugh about receiving a rare roughing-the-passer penalty during that victory. However,...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

(on the game getting away from them) "We got off to a really slow start against that team. I felt like we hung tough in that first half. We kind of switched the momentum a little bit towards the end of the first half. We weren't able to be consistent enough in all three phases today. They were able to take momentum of the game and run with it. Defensively, [the Ravens] played outstanding. [Ravens defensive coordinator Don] 'Wink' [Martindale] had a really good gameplan, and you have to give credit to their coaches. It felt like in special teams, they won the field position battle. I felt on offense they did enough when they needed to. We just weren't able to get control of the game, and you've got to give credit to Baltimore, because they definitely earned the win."
NFL
ESPN

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson wants protection for all QBs, not just himself

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Thursday that he isn't looking for any special treatment from referees. This comes three days after Jackson retweeted fans who complained that the 2019 NFL MVP was not getting flags for some late hits in Sunday's 23-7 win in Denver.
NFL
ESPN

Inside the incredible numbers that define success for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The football world is still trying to figure out what label to put on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s incredible comeback in Monday night’s 31-25 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. Some saw it as a Tom Brady-like performance in regards to poise and precision. Others...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Plan to Talk to NFL About Questionable Hits on Lamar Jackson

“We’ll send that in. We do that every week," Harbaugh said. "We’ve sent those in before. We’ve gotten those back that sometimes, they should be called, and sometimes, they shouldn’t. But we’ll be sending those in again. There were a couple of them in there that we’ll ask about.”. Jackson...
NFL
rolling out

Quarterback Lamar Jackson sets another NFL record

Superstar NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson has been much maligned for his alleged inability to throw accurately and in key situations during games — even while being praised for his athletic prowess. Yet, Jackson, 24, has thrown well enough to break another NFL record when he recorded his 35th win Sunday,...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

164K+
Followers
357K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy