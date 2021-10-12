CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LG Agrees To Reimburse GM For EV Recall Costs

By Anusuya Lahiri
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) reached an agreement with LG Electronics Inc (OTC: LGEIY) (OTC: LGEJY). LG will reimburse GM for costs and expenses associated with the recall of Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs due to manufacturing defects in battery modules supplied by LG under the pact. GM will recognize...

