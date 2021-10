The world may be one step closer to cleaner air travel thanks to Rolls-Royce. The company has just completed a successful test flight in a Boeing jumbo jet using 100 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The 747 in question was equipped with a Trent 1000 turbofan engine running solely on unblended SAF while the remaining three RB211 mills used standard jet fuel, according to Rolls-Royce. Boeing was on hand to provide technical support, while World Energy provided the low-carbon fuel for the flight. The aircraft flew from Tuscon airport in Arizona across New Mexico and Texas, before arriving back at the airport...

