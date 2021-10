A major figure in the anti-psychiatry movement inadvertently made an anti-pop record in the 1970s. This marked a low point for both mental health care and popular music. The history of pop figures trying to parlay fame in other areas into singing careers is long and largely lackluster. For every Ricky Nelson, there have been 10 Bruce Willises, Paris Hiltons, and/or William Shatners. Until Fritz Perls legendary Hot Tub Tapes (not a real thing) sees release there remains only one shambolic entry to the field of popular music by a major figure in the history of mental health clinicians: R. D. Laing's "Life Before Death" (1978).

