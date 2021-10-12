CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Anthology Series Coming to AMC

By ScreenCrush Staff
 8 days ago
The Walking Dead is coming to an end. But Tales of the Walking Dead is just getting started. While The Walking Dead’s current season — its 11th — will also be its last on AMC, the larger Walking Dead franchise will continue. AMC already has one spinoff show, Fear the Walking Dead, which is about to begin its seventh season. A second spinoff, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, began last fall and will conclude this year. And now they have announced another spinoff show, an anthology series called Tales of the Walking Dead. The first season will run for six episodes and premiere in the summer of 2022.

