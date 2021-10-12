CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

U.S. reopens to air travelers from 33 countries in November

By WWLP Digital First
 7 days ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Air travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels as more people travel not only domestically but internationally.

It’s business as usual here at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. It may get even busier in the upcoming months as restrictions for international travel loosens.

Baggage claim was busy Tuesday morning at New England’s second-largest airport. Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut is beginning to see more travelers as the upcoming holiday season approaches.

“Planes are crowded, everybody is following the rules, everyone is wearing a mask. There are no problems.” Virginia Deleonard, North Carolina

The Biden Administration plans to ease restrictions on foreign nationals wishing to fly to the United States who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. Currently only U.S. citizens, residents, and foreigners with special visas are allowed to enter the U.S. without being required to quarantine.

The United States will reopen in November to air travelers from 33 countries. A big change from this time last year. The United States will allow travelers from China, India, Brazil and most of Europe.

Restrictions on non-U.S. citizens were first imposed on air travelers from China in January 2020 by then-President Donald Trump and then extended to dozens of other countries.

As part of these upcoming travel rules, returning vaccinated U.S. citizens and foreign visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination and return a negative COVID-19 test that is taken within three days of departure. Passengers are still able to get a COVID-19 test when returning to Bradley which is located at baggage claim.

Kathea Lett
7d ago

Why if full vaccinated do you need a negative covid test to reenter US? If the US gov doesn't trust the vaccines why all the mandates to force ppl to get vaccinated? And why do illegals get a pass for entering illegally? No vax mandates going on there. It's ludicrous and it confirms why ppl have no trust in the vaccines.

