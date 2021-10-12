4,034 New Breakthrough Cases in Mass., 45 More Deaths in Vaccinated People
Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported more than 4,000 new breakthrough cases over the past week, and 45 more deaths. In the last week, 4,034 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 148 more vaccinated people hospitalized, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. Their report brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 44,498, and the death toll among people with breakthrough infections to 345.www.necn.com
