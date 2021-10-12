CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions Pro Bowl C Frank Ragnow having season-ending toe surgery

By Zac Wassink
 7 days ago
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The winless Detroit Lions continue to deliver mostly bad news to fans coming off five straight defeats to open what could become a lost season by Halloween.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Detroit starting center Frank Ragnow is set to have season-ending toe surgery to repair the setback he first suffered in the Week 4 loss at the Chicago Bears. Eric Woodyard of ESPN explained Ragnow met with specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who confirmed the procedure was the best course of action for the 25-year-old to get right for the 2022 campaign.

Ragnow generated headlines last December when he played through what was later diagnosed as a fractured throat, and he ultimately earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career en route to becoming the league's highest-paid center. That extension could keep him linked with the Lions through 2026.

On Monday, Lions coach Dan Campbell confirmed that wide receiver Quintez Cephus has a broken collarbone and, like Ragnow, could be out for the rest of the season.

"I mean, certainly, this will be weeks and weeks and that's if we get him back for the season," Campbell told reporters. "But he's out for a significant amount of time, if not the whole season."

The 0-5 Lions host the 3-2 Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

