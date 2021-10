The SUV boom means every automaker is focused on developing SUVs of every size, but something bizarre is happening in the entry-level luxury sedan segment. Although the Audi A3 has been in the U.S. for three generations, it was the sole player in the class for many years. Then Acura launched the ILX in 2013, and more recently the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe arrived stateside. A new Acura Integra is set to replace the ILX next year, and the newly developed Cadillac CT4 also joined the list to compete against the German trio. Why is this segment suddenly booming? Because automakers want to welcome young customers to their brands, with the hope those customers stay in the family in the future. The 2022 Audi A3 combines Audi's technology with sharp styling in an overall package that is more than compelling enough to conquer young buyers looking for their first luxury experience.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO