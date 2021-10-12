Conference USA proposes reorganization with AAC

According to several different reports, there are six teams from Conference USA who will be applying to the American Athletic Conference this week. Those schools are UTSA, North Texas, Rice, FAU, Charlotte, and UAB. It’s also being reported that the AAC will accept all six of these schools as members in both football and basketball, at least. That will bring the AAC to 14 schools in both sports as well.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO