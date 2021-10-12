CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conference USA proposes reorganization with AAC

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new era of college football realignment is not over yet, with at least one Group of Five conference offering up one of the more radical proposals to date. According to Ross Dellenger of SI, Conference USA has proposed a full reorganization with the American Athletic Conference. While the two leagues would remain distinct, the schools in them would be reorganized geographically, and the leagues would have different names.

#Conference Usa#Aac#College Football#American Football#Si#Sec#Uab
