Parson announces cabinet shake-up

The state Department of Health and Human Services has withdrawn the $27 million in federal contracts for vaccination outreach that have so riled anti-vaccine opponents, their protests shut down one Executive Council meeting and led to nine of them being arrested at the last meeting. But the department is not abandoning its vaccine plans. Spokesman […]

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO