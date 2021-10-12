Parson announces cabinet shake-up

A substantial shake-up Tuesday in the Mike Parson cabinet. New acting directors will take over at the Departments of Economic Development, Mental Health, Social Services, Revenue, and the Office of Administration. Parson named Deputy Director Maggie Kost to succeed Rob Dixon, who is leaving Economic Development for a position with...
Governor Mike Parson announced that new Acting Directors will take over at the Department of Economic Development, Department of Mental Health, Department of Social Services, Office of Administration, and Department of Revenue. Department of Economic Development. Maggie Kost will take over as DED Acting Director upon Director Rob Dixon’s departure...
On Friday, October 8th, the State of Missouri announced the creation and availability of spending toolkits for local governments to assist in the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) local funds. ARPA funds encompass recovery funds for state, local, and tribal governments. The toolkits will provide local governments with...
A story in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has Gov. Mike Parson on the warpath. The article is about a vulnerability in data management at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). Specifically, how the newspaper got the information for that story. The Post-Dispatch published a report on how a...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced five new department heads in a major leadership reshuffle for his administration. Part of the switch-up is because Sarah Steelman stepped down as the commissioner of the Office of Administration, effective Tuesday. Parson’s office hasn’t explained why she...
Did patronage politics play a role in Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to remove a top cabinet member from her job?. Missouri lawmakers need to ask him that, sooner rather than later. The future of higher education in Missouri may be at stake. Tuesday, Parson’s office announced the removal of Sarah...
Photo by MoDOT Northwest. Governor Mike Parson says October 22 is Buckle Up Phone Down Day in Missouri to encourage Missourians to take two simple actions to save lives on the state’s highways – fasten their seat belts and put their phones down while driving. For the fifth straight year,...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The City of Columbia will rescind its public mask requirement Monday although the city is still strongly recommending their use. The city began requiring masks in city-owned facilities in early August. Masks will still be required in transportation hubs like the airport and the Wabash bus station,...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has called state lawmakers into special session beginning Monday at the state capitol. The governor’s call includes 34 items. At the top of the list is the redistricting issue. Lawmakers are working on redrawing congressional, senatorial and delegate district lines after new population numbers from the 2020 Census.
Haywood County is struggling to cope with a very unusual situation, two separate states of emergency happening at the same time. A month and a half ago, historic flooding brought loss and anguish to our community, and while that is devastation enough, for nearly two years now COVID-19 has threatened the health of every one of us.
Many local businesses in mid-Missouri have struggled with staffing shortages, with workers quitting only after working a few weeks being a recurring theme within the last few months. On Tuesday, a report released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics concluded that 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August.
The University of Missouri announced they are ending their mask mandate after October 15. Instead, they will merely recommend that people wear masks indoors. The school's Incident Commander Mark Diedrich and Operation Section Chief John Middleton made the announcement in a letter on Thursday. In the letter, they say the...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Officials with the pension fund serving teachers and other public school employees in Missouri say they’re reviewing safety protocols after a data breach last month. A notification on Friday from the Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri said the incident happened on...
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced approval of a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration for areas affected by Tropical Depression Ida. The declaration, which makes low-interest disaster loans available, covers Anne Arundel, Cecil and Montgomery counties, as well as the adjacent counties of Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, and Prince George’s. “I want to thank …
The state Department of Health and Human Services has withdrawn the $27 million in federal contracts for vaccination outreach that have so riled anti-vaccine opponents, their protests shut down one Executive Council meeting and led to nine of them being arrested at the last meeting. But the department is not abandoning its vaccine plans. Spokesman […]
Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced the creation of the Maryland Commission on Health Equity (MCHE), a new multi-agency commission charged with developing a statewide plan to improve health outcomes and increase health equity in Maryland. The commission will hold its first meeting on October 18. “Reducing health inequalities and improving health […]
The University of Missouri has officially opened the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building. University curators, university leaders, state and federal dignitaries, and honored guests were on hand for the grand opening. The building will house a 25-ton Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Terra 7-Tesla magnetic resonance imaging scanner (7T MRI). The...
JEFFERSON CITY—A Missouri House of Representatives heard testimony from mental health researchers on Tuesday to address lapses in the state’s healthcare coverage. Stakeholders from the Missouri Foundation of Health, the Mental Health Commission, the Missouri Crisis Intervention Team, and other organizations spoke with legislators on what they saw as deficiencies in the state’s behavioral healthcare.
