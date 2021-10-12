Sweets By MJB Opening One of a Kind Dessert Storefront

It’s still Filipino History Month, so why not keep eating well into it? It’s a fascinating way to explore the mixture of Chinese trade, Spanish colonization, and American imperialism influences on indigenous and regional Filipino cooking. In our list of essential Filipino restaurants in Daly City, we mentioned that Filipinos make up nearly one-third of the city’s population. Naturally, the proliferation of diverse Filipino restaurants and bakeries also reaches neighboring parts of the upper peninsula, such as South San Francisco. After you’ve gorged yourself on peanut-y beef kare kare from a spot on the first list, use this one to find a sweet treat for afterward. Whether you want an airy, subtle mamon (sponge cake) or an icy, creamy halo-halo with the works, San Francisco’s neighbors to the south have got your sweet tooth covered.

