Residents of Jersey Village could have a $10 million bond election on their May ballots to help fund capital projects, including a $7.5 million golf course convention center. No formal action was taken at the Oct. 18 meeting, but City Council members advised city staff to begin drafting the necessary paperwork and council resolutions. An official vote is expected to take place in November or December.

