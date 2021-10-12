FDA authorizes first electronic cigarettes in the US, saying the products could help smokers quit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Health officials on Tuesday authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying the R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers. The Food and Drug Administration said data submitted by the company showed its Vuse e-cigarettes helped smokers either quit or significantly reduce their use of cigarettes, the leading preventable cause of death in the U.S.www.kxnet.com
