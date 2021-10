IOWA CITY — There was no shortage of mishaps for No. 2 Iowa as it stumbled hard Saturday against Purdue for the Hawkeyes' first loss of the season. The offense had little life. The defense had little answer for David Bell. And Jeff Brohm once again coached circles around Kirk Ferentz in racking up his fourth win in five years over Iowa. One week after one of the program's most memorable wins, this marked a day to forget in Iowa football history.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO