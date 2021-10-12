Iowa Hawkeye wrestling program adds two more in-state prospects to 2022 recruiting class

Tom Brands and the Hawkeye wrestling program have planted their flag all over the state of Iowa during the past month. They went north to Waverly-Shell Rock, where they picked up a commitment from Aiden Riggins. They came to Des Moines, where they landed another from Lincoln's Mickey Griffith. They went just east of Des Moines, where they received verbals from three Southeast Polk wrestlers: Nate Jesuroga and both Carter and Carson Martinson.