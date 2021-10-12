CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Turn to Walker Buehler in Must-Win NLDS Game 4 Against Giants

By NBC Southern California
NBC Los Angeles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalker Buehler will be the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Tuesday night in a must-win Game 4 of the National League Division Series against San Francisco. The Dodgers are on the brink of elimination in the best-of-five series after their second shutout loss in three games against the Giants. Buehler...

