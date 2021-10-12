CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden is getting hammered in the polls. Pandemic frustrations and disappointed independent voters are hurting him most.

By Jake Lahut,Madison Hall
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SDBs2_0cP7b1wb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnRKj_0cP7b1wb00
President Joe Biden.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden's polling slump has gotten worse.
  • While there are many contributing factors, two in particular stand out.
  • Pandemic expectations got out ahead of him, and independent voters keep souring on him.

Coming off a tumultuous summer, President Joe Biden has yet to turn around his sinking approval rating.

The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the prospect of the US defaulting on its debt payments, his infrastructure bill being stalled in Congress, inflation, and other policy issues like immigration have presented problems for his administration.

Yet beyond his first-term honeymoon phase being over and his political brand proving more vulnerable to outside events than former President Donald Trump's was, the numbers show two main factors keeping him bogged down.

He's in a predicament close to what former President Barack Obama found himself in during his first term, but the COVID-19 pandemic and a diminished standing among voters unaffiliated with a party are unique to Biden.

Biden's two biggest polling problems are pandemic expectations and appealing to independent voters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXzTG_0cP7b1wb00
President Joe Biden.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Biden started with an unprecedentedly high approval rating among independents at 61% in Gallup's tracking poll.

In 2011, Obama's Gallup approval rating averaged out to 44.7%. Biden's most recent Gallup rating fell to 43%, down from a high of 57% . What was going on then that's similar to now? An impending debt crisis.

What's different for Biden compared to Obama - and what continues to drag him down - is the pandemic and the public's expectations for life to get back to normal.

  • Pollsters that ask about his handling of the pandemic have found a slide in that metric among independents, which tends to mirror his overall job approval rating with the same group.
  • In January, 61% of independent voters told Gallup they approved of Biden's job performance. The latest poll shows his support dropping to 37% among independents.
  • An October Ipsos poll found the number of Americans who expect it to take a year from now "before they can return to normal life" has tripled from 9% in early June to 30% this month.

With COVID-19 not going away anytime soon, Biden and Democrats will have to confront these headwinds as they approach the 2022 midterms, where they risk losing the House and Senate.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 55

SS25
7d ago

Did ANYONE honestly think he was going to be a good President or did they just want Trump out?? I’m very bothered by both options!!!!!!

Reply(12)
27
go ahead make my day!
7d ago

It’s a no brainer. He is destroying this country in so many ways. It’s bad and will affect millions but it’s what his followers voted for.

Reply(2)
18
David Anderson
7d ago

this is one independent voter that will never vote for that brain dead guy or his VP they've both shown to be inadequate and that's the best I can give to the administration

Reply
14
Business Insider

Business Insider

