Twitter Users can Now Remove Followers without Blocking Them

By Sudipto Ghosh
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s leading social media networking platform Twitter has announced a new set of features to protect Twitter users from unwanted followers. The new feature allows web users to remove ‘unwanted’ Twitter followers without actually blocking them. This feature is projected as the most civil way to disconnect with a follower on Twitter without letting them know you have blocked them. The “Remove this user” option would be available to all the registered Twitter users on the web. Last week, it tested a new feature to help users determine the “vibe of the conversation” on Twitter.

